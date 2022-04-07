Early Morning House Fire in Carthage Today

HomeLeakeEarly Morning House Fire in Carthage Today

12:17 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call reporting two suspicious people on Thaggard Road in the Madden area.

2:21 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were alerted to a horse in the roadway on Hopoca Road off HWY 35 North.

4:02 a.m. – Carthage Fire Department, Carthage Volunteers, and Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to Choctaw Road for a house fire. Firefighters have returned to the scene throughout the day to extinguish spots that rekindled. The cause has not been determined at this time.

1:22 p.m. – Leake County Deputies were called to a residence on Park Ridge Lane in the Lena area regarding a disturbance in progress there.

