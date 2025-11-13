Early Season Flu Numbers Climbing in One Local Area

In one of our local public health districts, the flu rate is already five times higher than what the State Health Department is seeing statewide. But it comes as no surprise. The district which includes Attala, Holmes, Carroll and Montgomery counties and stretches west into the Delta has historically been Mississippi’s flu hotspot. Even though flu season is just getting started, the most recent numbers show that, in that nine-county district, ten per cent of patients seeing their doctors had flu-like illnesses. That compares to two per cent statewide. The flu rate in the district which includes Leake and Neshoba counties is just under three per cent.