East Central CC announces 2021 football schedule

East Central Community College has announced its 2021 football schedule.

After a shortened season in 2020, the Warriors will face the usual 9-game MACC schedule this fall.

The schedule includes five road games and four games.

ECCC will host games against Jones, Pearl River, Co-Lin, and Coahoma.

The Warriors will go on the road to take on East Mississippi, MS Delta, Southwest, Ms Gulf Coast, and Hinds.

The first game is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 2 at East Mississippi.

See the complete schedule below.