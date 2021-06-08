East Central CC announces 2021 football schedule

East Central Community College has announced its 2021 football schedule.
After a shortened season in 2020, the Warriors will face the usual 9-game MACC schedule this fall.
The schedule includes five road games and four games.
ECCC will host games against Jones, Pearl River, Co-Lin, and Coahoma.
The Warriors will go on the road to take on East Mississippi, MS Delta, Southwest, Ms Gulf Coast, and Hinds.
The first game is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 2 at East Mississippi.
See the complete schedule below.
