East Central Community College Announces 2019 Football Schedule

For the first time since the 2016 season, the East Central Community College football team will open the season at home.

Head Coach Ken Karcher and his Warriors will open the 2019 season on the synthetic turf of Bailey Stadium as the Northwest Rangers visit Decatur for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff on Thursday, Aug. 29.

East Central opened both the 2017 and 2018 football seasons with two straight road trips. For the third straight fall, all East Central football games will be played on a Thursday night.

The Warriors are coming off a 4-5 season and a fourth-place finish in the seven-team Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges South Division.

After hosting the 2015 NJCAA National Champion Rangers, the Warriors will remain at home to play Itawamba at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 5.

The first road trip of the year will be Thursday, Sept. 12, when East Central travels to Summit to play Southwest at 7 p.m. The Warriors will return home the following Thursday, Sept. 19, to face Pearl River in Bailey Stadium at 6:30 p.m.

Two road trips will follow, including the first visit to Scooba since 2013. East Central will face two-time defending national champion East Mississippi at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26. The following Thursday, Oct. 3, the Warriors will be in Wesson to battle Copiah-Lincoln. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m.

Gulf Coast will visit Decatur on Oct. 10 for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff in Bailey Stadium, before the Warriors celebrate their annual Homecoming game at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17, against Hinds.

The 2019 regular season will close on the road with a trip to 2018 MACJC South Division Champion Jones on Thursday, Oct. 24. Kickoff from Ellisville is slated for 7 p.m.

Tickets to all home games are $10 for adults and $5 for ages 18 and under. All ECCC students, faculty and staff are admitted free with valid college ID.

All East Central Community College football games in 2019 can be heard on WKOZ “Cruisin” 98.3. The audio, as well as live stream video for all home games, will be streamed online at www.eccc.edu/eccc-media and at www.kicks96news.com.