The East Central Community College Warriors hosted the Tigers of Marion Military Institute of Alabama in a doubleheader of softball Tuesday night. They lost the first game with a score of 10-7. And, despite a rally in the bottom of the seventh inning, they also came up short in the second game with a hard-fought final score of 5-4.

Join us on Friday when the Lady Warriors travel to Coastal Alabama to play their Eagles in afternoon action, with games scheduled for two and four p.m.