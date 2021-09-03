EC Warriors drop Season Opener to EMCC Lions 32-7

The East Central Community College Warriors began the 2021 Football season with a road trip to Scooba to play the Lions of East Mississippi Community College. The Lions would win the game by the final score of 32-7. The Lions started slow and built up their momentum as the game progressed, scoring 6 points in the first quarter then adding a touchdown and a field goal before halftime to lead the game 16-0. In the second half, the Lions added a field goal in the third quarter, an early fourth quarter touchdown, and a late fourth quarter touchdown. The Warriors removed the goose egg from the scoreboard with a touchdown about midway through the final quarter. Next Thursday night the Warriors will travel to Mississippi Delta Community College to play the Trojans. Kickoff at 7:00pm with the Kicks 96 pregame show on the air at 6:30pm.