EC Warriors split Games with Gulf Coast

The East Central Community College basketball teams were in action at home in Decatur tonight hosting Gulf Coast Community College. The Lady Warriors and Lady Bulldogs are first on the floor and the Bulldogs managed to squeeze out a two point victory over the Warriors. EC would trail throughout the contest but stormed back after trailing by 16 point in the fourth quarter to drop the game by only two points (66-64) as time ran out on the clock.

In the Men’s game, it was the Warriors that would maintain a lead throughout the contest, up by 15 points at halftime (47-32). In the second half the Bulldogs did mount a comeback late in the game but the Warriors would answer and advance their lead once again winning by 21 points (88-67) over the #2 Gulf Coast Community College Bulldogs.

Our next broadcast of EC Warriors basketball on Cruisin 98 will be Monday night at 5:30 pm as the Warriors will host Pearl River Community College.