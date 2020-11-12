ECCC Warrior’s 2020 Football Season is Officially Over

The Warriors 2020 Football Season is officially over as East Central Community College announced today that its football game with Hinds Community College will not be rescheduled. The two teams were originally scheduled to play on the ECCC campus in Decatur on Thursday, Nov. 5, but the game was temporarily canceled earlier that day due to COVID-19 concerns associated with the Warrior football team.

“After receiving additional positive COVID-19 tests and after consulting with our athletic trainers, it was decided that East Central Community College would not be able to continue its 2020 football season,” said ECCC Director of Athletics Paul Nixon. “By the time many of our currently affected players are out of quarantine, our fall 2020 academic semester will have ended and we will have sent all students—including our student-athletes—home until the Spring 2021 term begins in January.

“ECCC President Dr. Brent Gregory, Head Football Coach Ken Karcher, and myself are all in agreement that the decision to end our football season at this time is in the best interests of our football players and coaches.”

pr)