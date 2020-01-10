ECCC Accepting Applications for Slagle In-District Tuition Scholarship

East Central Community College in Decatur is now accepting applications for the Slagle In-District Tuition Scholarship through June 30, 2020.

Depending on the availability of funding, the Slagle In-District Tuition Scholarship is available for students in the college’s district, which includes Leake, Neshoba, Newton, Scott, and Winston counties. This scholarship serves as a “gap filler” and awards several thousand dollars annually to ECCC students who are in need of funds to cover tuition expenses.

Students applying for the Slagle In-District Tuition Scholarship must first complete an application for admission located at the top of the college’s website at www.eccc.edu. After being accepted for admission, students may then apply for the scholarship by logging into their myEC account and clicking on the Future Students and then the Scholarships tab.

For more information, contact ECCC Student Services at 601-635-6204 or email [email protected].