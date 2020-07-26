ECCC Adult Education Program to Hold ‘Meet the Teacher’ Open House Aug. 5

Those interested in the many educational opportunities offered through East Central Community College’s Adult Education Program are invited to a “Meet the Teacher” Open House scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 5, on the campus in Decatur.

The informational event will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Room 213 of Rives Hall, which is located on the South campus behind Ethridge Hall just off Broad Street.

For social distancing best practices, prospective students are asked to schedule 15-minute individual Open House sessions prior to attending.

In those sessions, prospective adult education students will meet the teacher for the Decatur campus, have refreshments, and learn about virtual and face-to-face classroom High School Equivalency (HSE) options, the MI-BEST program, and the college’s Workforce Development job training and workshops.

To schedule a 15-minute session during the Open House on Aug. 5, contact Whitney Amis, Adult Education college and career navigator, at [email protected] or 601-635-6479.

East Central Community College offers Adult Education classes and HSE exam prep classes at locations in Decatur, Carthage, Forest, Louisville, and Philadelphia. Day and night classes are available at most locations and classes are free of charge. English as a Second Language classes are offered in Forest and Philadelphia.

The college’s MI-BEST program allows qualified applicants to take courses they need to prepare for the HSE exam while at the same time training for jobs in fields such as collision repair technology, business and office technology, certified nurse assistant, culinary arts technology, hotel and restaurant management, and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC).