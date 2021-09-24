ECCC announces 2021-22 Freshman & Sophomore Class Officers

East Central Community College has announced the 2021-22 Sophomore & Freshman Class Officers.

Serving as officers of the East Central Community College sophomore and freshman classes for the 2021-22 school year are (front row, from left) Madison McLemore of Forest, Sophomore Class Treasurer; Kiersten Selman of Madison, Sophomore Class Secretary; Taylor Gregory of Louisville, Sophomore Class Vice President; and Emma Rae Fulcher of Louisville, Sophomore Class President; and (back row, from left) Hannah Kreuz of Forest, Freshman Class Treasurer; Ninel Ramirez of Carthage, Freshman Class Secretary; Mabry Mayfield of Carthage, Freshman Class Vice President; and Caleb Bolton of Carthage, Freshman Class President. The class officers were elected earlier this month by vote of the student body. (EC Photo)