ECCC Announces 2021 Hall of Fame Inductees – Most are From Our Area

ECCC has announced the Hall of Fame Inductees and many are from our area. According to ECCC officials, 2021 Student Hall of Fame selections will be inducted during the annual Awards Ceremony April 22. The Hall of Fame is considered the highest honor a student can receive at the college. Exemplary character, superior scholarship, worthy leadership, and contributions to the betterment of East Central Community College are characteristics considered as part of the deciding factor in considering potential Hall of Fame candidates.

Hall of Fame inductees for 2021 and their respective hometowns and high schools include Connor Boggan of Hickory and Newton County High School; Sarah Burns of Carthage and Leake Central High School; Malina Mangrum of Philadelphia and Leake Academy; Nina Maria Miles of Sebastopol and Sebastopol Attendance Center; Brian Pace of Collinsville and Neshoba Central High School; and Ansley Rigby of Union and Union High School.