ECCC Announces 2021 Homecoming Court

East Central Community College has announced members of the 2021 Homecoming Court who were selected during elections held recently on the Decatur campus. The court will be presented and the queen will be announced during halftime of the Warriors’ Homecoming football game against Copiah-Lincoln at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, in Bailey Stadium on campus. A full schedule of Homecoming events can be found at www.eccc.edu/homecoming .



(Photo provided by ECCC)

Court members and their respective hometowns include (front row, from left) sophomore maids Taylor Gregory of Louisville, Maggie Kirk of Louisville, Alex Weir of Hickory, Kenay’zha Germany of Union, and Kiersten Selman of Madison; and (back row, from left) freshman maids Zoey Bell of Philadelphia, Amelia Kirk of Louisville, Mabry Mayfield of Carthage, and Brayleigh Gregory of Louisville.