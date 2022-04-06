ECCC Announces Open Enrollment for WIOA Financial Assistance for Eligible Career/Tech, Nursing Programs 

The Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act has made funding available through Individual Training Accounts for qualified applicants for specific Career & Technical Education and Nursing courses at East Central Community College in Decatur.

The Twin Districts Workforce Development Area summer application period is April 20 through May 5, 2022. Those residing in Leake, Neshoba, Newton, or Scott counties may contact Shavonn Pruitt, WIOA Case Manager, at spruitt@eccc.edu; the Forest WIN Job Center Office, 601-469-2851, Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday; or at the ECCC Campus Office, 601-635-6404, Wednesday and Friday.

Eligible programs at East Central Community College include Automotive Technology, Business & Office Systems Technology, Carpentry Technology, Electrical Technology, Precision Machining & Manufacturing Technology, Welding Technology, Associate Degree Nursing (RN), Licensed Practical Nursing to Associate Degree Nursing Transition Program, and Practical Nursing (PN).

An Individual Training Account is an amount of money determined by the Local Workforce Investment Board. It is approved for vocational/technical training in the Twin Districts Workforce Area and designated to cover approved expenses in an eligible training program for an individual certified eligible to receive the funds.