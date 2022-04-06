HomeLeakeECCC Announces Open Enrollment for WIOA Financial Assistance for Eligible Career/Tech, Nursing Programs 

ECCC Announces Open Enrollment for WIOA Financial Assistance for Eligible Career/Tech, Nursing Programs 

by

The Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act has made funding available through Individual Training Accounts for qualified applicants for specific Career & Technical Education and Nursing courses at East Central Community College in Decatur.

The Twin Districts Workforce Development Area summer application period is April 20 through May 5, 2022. Those residing in Leake, Neshoba, Newton, or Scott counties may contact Shavonn Pruitt, WIOA Case Manager, at spruitt@eccc.edu; the Forest WIN Job Center Office, 601-469-2851, Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday; or at the ECCC Campus Office, 601-635-6404, Wednesday and Friday.

Eligible programs at East Central Community College include Automotive Technology, Business & Office Systems Technology, Carpentry Technology, Electrical Technology, Precision Machining & Manufacturing Technology, Welding Technology, Associate Degree Nursing (RN), Licensed Practical Nursing to Associate Degree Nursing Transition Program, and Practical Nursing (PN).

An Individual Training Account is an amount of money determined by the Local Workforce Investment Board. It is approved for vocational/technical training in the Twin Districts Workforce Area and designated to cover approved expenses in an eligible training program for an individual certified eligible to receive the funds.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

ECCC Announces Spring 2022 Term Dates, Spring Term Orientation

ECCC Foundation Announces Creation of New Endowed, Annual Scholarships

Carthage Coliseum Open House

ECCC Announces 2021 Homecoming Court

5 ECCC Board Members Recognized for Years of Service

Congratulations – 37 Students Receive High School Equivalency Diplomas from ECCC Including Many From Our Area

© Copyright 2022, Kicks96News.com by Boswell Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Skyrocket Radio.
Weather information provided by Weatherology.