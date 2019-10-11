ECCC Baseball Hosting Benefit Golf Scramble Nov. 2

The East Central Community College baseball team is hosting an 18-hole, two-person scramble golf tournament Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Decatur Country Club, with all proceeds going to support the program.

The tournament will begin with registration at 8:30 a.m. and a shotgun start at 9 a.m. The cost is $75 per team. Lunch and door prizes will be provided.

To register, send a check and the names of both golfers to Neal Holliman, ECCC Head Baseball Coach, East Central Community College, P.O. Box 129, Decatur, MS 39327.

Individual hole sponsors are available for $100. Corporate sponsorship is also available. Contact Holliman at [email protected] or 601-635-6374 for information on sponsorships.