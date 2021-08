The East Central Community College campus and all offices will be closed Monday, August 30, due to the possibility of severe weather associated with Hurricane Ida. Classes will meet virtually. All events and activities are postponed. Students and employees should monitor Warrior Alert and email for additional updates, if necessary.

The Meet the Warriors preseason pep rally scheduled for Monday, August 30, has been rescheduled for Monday, September 13, at 7 p.m.