ECCC Foundation Scholarship Application Available Online Jan. 2, 2020

The application for scholarships awarded by the East Central Community College Foundation are available today (Jan. 2, 2020). Applications will be available through Feb. 14, 2020.

Students applying for scholarships must first complete an application for admission located at the top of the college’s website at www.eccc.edu. After being accepted for admission, students may then apply for scholarships by logging into their myEC account and clicking on the Future Students tab.

Last year, 139 scholarships valued at over $190,000 were awarded by the ECCC Foundation.

For more information, contact ECCC Student Services at 601-635-6204 or email [email protected].