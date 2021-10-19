ECCC Homecoming Honorees

Receiving special recognition at East Central Community College’s 2021 Homecoming celebration held Thursday, Oct. 14, were (from left) Louisville native Paula Simmons Waggoner (Class of 1971) of Starkville, Alumna of the Year, Hickory native Jerald Everett (Class of 1964) of Clinton, Alumnus of the Year, and new Athletic Hall of Fame member Hickory native James Mitchell (Class of 1981) of Nashville.

Not pictured is Decatur native Ronnie Parker (Class of 1982) of Haymarket, Va., who was also inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame but could not attend ceremonies.

Copper etchings of alumni honorees will be permanently displayed in the college’s Memorabilia Room located in Burton Memorial Library and Athletic Hall of Fame honoree etchings will be displayed in Brackeen-Wood Gymnasium.

The awards presentations were made at the annual Alumni Reception held in Brackeen-Wood Gymnasium. (EC Photo)