ECCC Lady Warriors Next 3 Games Postponed

ECCC Lady Warriors Games are postponed. According to a ECCC release statement they have postponed the next three contests including tonight’s matchup with Meridian due to COVID-19 protocol.

The 2021 schedule has built-in make-up dates, and the chosen date will be announced in the future. At this time, the men’s team is still scheduled to play all of the contests. Fans are encouraged to continuously check www.ecccathletics.com and follow all social media accounts by searching ECCCAthletics for the latest updates on schedule changes.