ECCC Men’s and Women’s Tennis Teams Sweep Meridian

The East Central Community College men’s and women’s tennis teams picked up big conference match wins over visiting Meridian Community College yesterday, at the Tennis Complex on the campus in Decatur.

The No. 20 East Central Lady Warriors defeated the No. 23 Meridian Lady Eagles 5-4, while the Warriors defeated Meridian 7-2.

The matches originally began on Feb. 4, but were suspended at that time due to weather.

The ECCC Lady Warriors are now 7-3 on the season and the Warriors are 6-4.

“The women persevered against a talented Meridian team, with Marla Graham and Kayla Baucum grinding out victories,” said ECCC Head Tennis Coach Jay Pacelli. “On the men’s side, Meridian came out and fought hard, but our men responded with a terrific win. Isaac Santitto and Chris Albert had two gutsy come-from-behind wins.” Coach Pacelli will be on the Main Event next week with LOLLYDUDE talking ECCC Tennis.

Women’s Doubles Results:

MCC’s Zoe Freke and Elisva Latu defeated EC’s Natalia Beltran (Bogota, Colombia) and Alejandra Vargas (Bogota, Colombia), 8-3; EC’s Josie Hurst (Newton County) and Ali Grace Walker (Newton County) defeated MCC’s Rachel VanHorn and Tessa Ward, 8-4; and EC’s Kayla Baucum (Newton County) and Marla Graham (Newton County Academy) defeated MCC’s Autumn Welborn and Britney Murphree, 8-0.

Women’s Singles Results:

MCC’s Freke defeated EC’s Beltran, 5-7, 7-6 (10-2); MCC’s Latu defeated EC’s Vargas, 6-0, 6-1; MCC’s VanHorn defeated EC’s Walker, 6-0, 6-2; EC’s Hurst defeated MCC’s Ward, 6-1, 6-1; EC’s Baucum defeated MCC’s Murphree, 7-5, 7-5; and EC’s Graham defeated MCC’s Welborn, 6-2, 6-0.

Men’s Doubles Results:

EC’s Chris Lawrance (York, Western Australia) and Isaac Santitto (Innisfail, Queensland, Australia) defeated MCC’s Matthew Tennant and Dawson Welch, 8-6; EC’s Dylan Barnett (Newton County) and Peyton Chaney (Newton County) defeated MCC’s Taylor Jefcoat and Dieter Gonzales, 9-8; and EC’s Dominick Donaldson (Florence) and Rhy Elizar (Florence) defeated MCC’s Corey Jones and Brice Gordon, 9-7.

Men’s Singles Results:

EC’s Lawrance defeated MCC’s Tennant, 6-3, 6-4; EC’s Santitto defeated MCC’s Gonzales, 4-6, 7-5 (10-5); MCC’s Welch defeated EC’s Barnett, 1-6, 6-2 (10-7); EC’s Chaney defeated MCC’s Jefcoat, 6-1, 7-5; EC’s Chris Albert (Vicksburg, St. Aloysius) defeated MCC’s Gordon, 4-6, 6-2 (10-4); and MCC’s Jones defeated EC’s Donaldson, 6-1, 3-6 (11-9).

The Lady Warriors and Warriors will next host the nationally ranked teams from Jones College at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10, at the Tennis Complex on campus.