ECCC Nursing Students Donate to Hurricane Ida Relief

Members of East Central Community College’s Association of Student Nurses at EC (ASNEC) recently collected donations for the Hurricane Ida Relief and Recovery efforts. ASNEC is made up of first- and second-year Associate Degree Nursing students at ECCC.

The non-perishable items were sent to Louisiana to help those affected by the Category 4 Hurricane that came ashore in Louisiana on Aug. 29 and caused damage and flooding all the way to the U.S. East Coast states of Pennsylvania and New York.



(Photo provided by ECCC)