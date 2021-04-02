ECCC Offering Manufacturing Safety Class In Louisville

A manufacturing safety class will be offered in Louisville. East Central Community College is offering a three-week Manufacturing Safety class at the Louisville Career Advancement Center beginning Monday, April 5. The class will meet from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday for three weeks. The cost is $25. Included in the course is an Introduction to Manufacturing, CPR, and OSHA 10 training. Those enrolling must be 18 years old and a high school graduate. For more information, contact Melissa Allman at [email protected] or 662-773-2292.

The Louisville Career Advancement Center is located at 1475 South Church Ave.