ECCC’s new president talks future

Warrior alumnus Dr. Brent Gregory has been named the ninth president of East Central Community College. Dr. Gregory said he is excited to take over the role later this year.

“I see this job as something that has the opportunity to take what has been done by the previous presidents and board of trustees and move forward with those opportunities,” said Dr. Gregory.

Dr. Gregory, a 1996 graduate of ECCC will replace Dr. Billy Stewart, who is retiring in June. Gregory said he hopes to tackle recruitment and retention numbers and much more as president.

“We’re also going to be focusing on workforce development. I’m going to be out in the county with supervisors, meeting with economic development councils, determining what the needs are and how we can work hand in hand to make a better place in this district,” said Dr. Gregory.

Dr. Gregory said he hopes to have a positive impact on every faculty member, student and parent he encounters as president.

“The thing I hope they see from me is transparency. What I will be working with every one of those groups is to develop a trust,” said Dr. Gregory.

Dr. Gregory is a native of Nanih Waiya.