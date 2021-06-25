ECCC Receives Scholarship Funds Again from La-Z-Boy South

ECCC has received Scholarship funds again from La-Z-Boy South in Newton. Two La-Z-Boy South student scholarships will be available at East Central Community College in Decatur for the upcoming 2021-22 academic year. The company established the La-Z-Boy Scholarship at ECCC in 1995 that annually awards $1,000, or $500 per semester, to an entering freshman student and another $1,000 to a sophomore student.

To be eligible, students must reside within the college’s five-county district, preferably in Newton County, have a parent or grandparent who is a current or past employee of La-Z-Boy South, have earned a cumulative 3.0 grade point average on all pervious college credit coursework or a “B” average on all previous high school coursework, and have a demonstrated high level of participation in extracurricular activities and/or community involvement.

La-Z-Boy South General Manager Danny Simoneau (left) presenting a $2,000 check for student scholarships to East Central Community College President Dr. Brent Gregory. (EC Photo)