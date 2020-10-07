ECCC to Break Ground October 13th for New Thomas W. Carson Band Hall

East Central Community College will hold a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday, Oct.13th. According to ECCC officials, the event will mark the beginning of construction on the new Thomas W. Carson Band Hall on campus.

The 3 p.m. ceremony will be held at the future site of the 13,000 square-foot facility on the north side of the Vickers Fine Arts Center. Visitors are asked to use the parking lot to the east of the Vickers Center, which was formerly the college’s tennis courts.

The estimated $3.5 million Thomas W. Carson Band Hall will house the Wall O’ Sound Marching Band practice hall, music practice studios, music teaching studios, instrument storage, a music library, and office space.

The late Carson was associated with East Central for more than half his life, including two years as a student and 30 years as Director of Bands and music instructor. He passed away on May 6, 2013, at age 57.

Construction is expected to be completed within two years.

