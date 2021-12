East Central Community College in Decatur will close for the Christmas holidays beginning Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.

Offices will reopen at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022.

Orientation for new students for the spring 2022 term will be held Thursday, Jan. 6, beginning at 9 a.m. in the Vickers Fine Arts Center auditorium. Day and evening classes for the spring semester begin on Monday, Jan. 10.