ECCC to Hold Orientations for Adult Education Programs

East Central Community College’s Adult Education Division will hold Orientation sessions during February and March at locations throughout the district for prospective students who wish to obtain their high school equivalency diploma or those interested in the college’s MI-BEST program, which allows students to simultaneously earn the high school equivalency diploma and select associate degrees at the same time.

Students can choose any one of the five locations, which include the Decatur campus Feb. 3-6, in 213 Rives Hall; the Louisville Career Advancement Center located at 1487 S. Church Ave. on Feb. 10-13; the Forest Career Advancement Center located at 316 South Main Ave. Feb. 17-20; the Carthage Career Advancement Center, located at 121 West Main St., Feb. 24-27; and the Philadelphia-Neshoba County Career & Technical Center, located at 900 Valley View Dr., March 3-6. Each session is from 8 a.m. to noon, Monday through Thursday.

Orientation sessions provide an overview of ECCC’s Career & Technical Education Programs, an overview of Workforce Development classes offered in each location, information on the college’s Healthcare Education Programs, and financial aid information. TABE testing will also be available, representatives with WIOA will provide information on additional forms of financial aid, and representatives from area industries will be on site to discuss job opportunities.

For more information, contact Whitney Amis at [email protected] or call 601-635-6395.