ECCC to Hold Spring Term 2020 Orientation Jan. 3

East Central Community College in Decatur will hold an Orientation Session Friday, Jan. 3, for those new students who wish to attend ECCC during the spring 2020 semester and have yet to register for classes.

The Orientation will be from 9 a.m. to approximately 11:30 a.m. beginning in the Vickers Fine Arts Center auditorium. New students can begin signing in at 8:30 a.m. Those participating will receive information on financial aid, admissions, housing and student activities, and discipline and security. Following a tutorial on registering for classes using the college’s myEC portal, new students will move to their programs of study to be advised by faculty and register for spring classes.

Students will have an opportunity to tour campus, as well as acquire their student IDs, parking permits, and textbooks. Students should bring a photo ID and their license plate number with them.

In order to attend the Orientation and register for spring term classes, students must complete three steps in admissions: ECCC Application for Admission (available online at www.eccc.edu); ACT or Accuplacer scores, which will be used for placement in English and mathematics courses; and high school/college transcripts. Transfer students must have all college transcripts on file before they can register for classes.

Students who have already satisfied all three steps in the admissions process will have received information from the Office of Admissions on how to register for the Orientation session on Jan. 3.

Day and evening classes for the spring 2020 semester begin Monday, Jan. 6. The last day to register is Jan. 7.

Online courses begin Monday, Jan. 13. The last day to register for online classes is Jan. 14.

New students who have questions about their admissions status should contact the Office of Admissions at [email protected] For more information about the Orientation on Jan. 3, contact Dr. Randall Lee, vice president for student services, at [email protected]