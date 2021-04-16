ECCC to Hold Two On-Campus Commencement Ceremonies

East Central Community College will hold two on-campus Commencement ceremonies Friday, May 7.

Both ceremonies will be held in Huff Auditorium on the main campus in Decatur.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, no guests will be allowed for either Commencement ceremony. Only those students who have been approved as candidates to graduate and who signed up in advance to participate in Commencement and faculty and staff who are assisting with the ceremonies will be allowed into Huff Auditorium on May 7.

Both ceremonies will be live steamed on the Black Channel at www.eccclive.com.

Students receiving a certificate or Associate of Applied Science degree from a career and technical program or a healthcare education program will participate in Commencement at 10 a.m.

Students receiving the Associate of Arts or Associate of Science degree will participate in Commencement at 2 p.m.

All students who have applied to graduate and signed up to participate in Commencement will receive additional information and instructions in the coming days from Dr. Teresa Mackey, vice president for instruction.

“We did not want the COVID-19 situation to prevent us from having a Commencement ceremony for the second straight May,” said ECCC President Dr. Brent Gregory. “The ability to live stream both ceremonies for the benefit of the families of our students was a top a priority in our decision to hold Commencement on campus. The technology infrastructure and technology support we have on campus is more convenient and conducive to a successful live stream production for this year.”

Nearly 650 students have applied to receive diplomas May 7. Included in that total are those who completed degree requirements following the 2020 summer and fall terms and those expecting to complete degree requirements following the 2021 spring term, according to Mackey.

The final number of graduates will be determined after all applications for graduation are reviewed and final grades for the spring 2021 semester are posted.