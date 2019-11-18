ECCC to Host Sixth Annual “Christmas Spectacular” Dec. 3

The East Central Community College Fine Arts Division will host its annual “Christmas Spectacular” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in Huff Auditorium. Tickets are $10 per person. Children under 6 will be admitted free.

Featured performers will include the Wall O’ Sound Marching Band, Christmas Band, Jazz Band, Collegians rock-and-roll band, Concert Choir, Vocé vocal ensemble, the Color Guard and the Centralettes dance line.

A reception will follow in Mabry Cafeteria and will feature art by ECCC art students. For more information, contact Fine Arts Division Chair Chas Evans at [email protected], or call 601-635-6227.