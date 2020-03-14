Home » Leake » ECCC to Host Summer High School Girls Soccer Camp

Registration is underway for East Central Community College’s high school girls soccer camp to be held May 31 and June 1-2 on ECCC campus in Decatur.

The cost is $250 per camper for those staying overnight in a college residence hall and $200 for non-overnight campers.

The camp is open to both high school teams and individual soccer players.

The camp will include six training sessions, three games, an All-Star game, team bonding activities, and footy golf. The cost also includes three meals per day, a modern residence hall room, and camp T-shirt.

Training sessions will be conducted on both a full grass pitch and synthetic turf field, as well as an indoor facility.

The camp staff will include coaches from NCAA Division I, II, and III; NAIA; and NJCAA programs.

To register online, visit http://www.eastcentralccsoccercamps.com/.

For additional information, contact Ryan Joiner, East Central Community College women’s soccer coach, at [email protected] or 601-635-6234.

