ECCC to Limit Overnight Campus Access Soon

East Central Community College will limit overnight campus access soon. ECCC in Decatur is making several changes to limit the amount of off-campus vehicle traffic moving through campus overnight to further enhance overall safety and security.

Access gates are being installed throughout the campus. The gates, which will be outlined with reflective material, will be closed from approximately 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly and on extended school holidays. The only entrance to campus during those times will be off Broad Street at North 6th Avenue between the President’s Home and the Arno Vincent Administration Building. North 6th Avenue to 9th Street was recently converted from one-way to two-way traffic to accommodate this change. ECCC campus police will monitor that entrance and also be available to open all other gates in an emergency situation.

Gates will remain open later on nights when the college is hosting public athletics, fine arts, and other events and activities. The changes will be implemented prior to the start of the Fall 2021 semester on Monday, Aug. 16.

“East Central Community College has one of the safest campuses in the state and in the nation, and these measures only make it more secure, particularly for our resident students,” said ECCC President Dr. Brent Gregory. “As the most residential college campus in Mississippi in terms of percentage of students who reside in on-campus housing, this limits the amount of non-student vehicle traffic moving through campus during the overnight hours while still allowing easy access to students living in one of our residence halls.”