ECCC to Offer Basic Welding Class in Louisville Starting Tomorrow

ECCC is offering a basic welding class to Louisville. East Central Community College officials have announced a four-week Basic Welding class at the Louisville/Winston County Career-Technical Center beginning tomorrow. The class will meet from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on days to be determined for four weeks. The cost of the 32-hour class is $150. Included in the course is GMAW, FCAW, MCAW, and SMAW processes. Those enrolling must be 18 years old and a high school graduate. For more information, contact Melissa Allman at [email protected] or 662-773-2292.

The Louisville/Winston County Career-Technical Center is located at 204 Ivey Ave.