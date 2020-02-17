ECCC Women’s Tennis Ranked #20 and Travel to Holmes Tomorrow

The East Central Community College women’s tennis team stepped out of the conference to host Snead State Saturday, and defeated the visitors from Boaz, Ala., 8-1.

The match was played at the ECCC Tennis Complex on the campus in Decatur.

With the win, the No. 20 ranked Lady Warriors improve to 3-2 on the season. The Snead State Lady Parsons are 0-6.

“It was a team win with solid play throughout the lineup,” commented ECCC Head Tennis Coach Jay Pacelli.

Women’s Doubles Results:

SS’s Gracie White and Addison Faucett defeated EC’s Natalia Beltran (Bogota, Colombia) and Alejandra Vargas (Bogota, Colombia), 2-1 (retired); EC’s Josie Hurst (Newton County) and Ali Grace Walker (Newton County) defeated SS’s Anna Harmening and Carleigh Johnson, 8-1; and EC’s Kayla Baucum (Newton County) and Marla Graham (Newton County Academy) defeated SS’s Riley Price and Celine Hosken, 8-1.

Women’s Singles Results:

EC’s Beltran defeated SS’s White, 6-1, 6-4; EC’s Walker defeated SS’s Faucett, 6-2, 6-2; EC’s Hurst defeated SS’s Harmening, 6-4, 6-2; EC’s Baucum defeated SS’s Price, 6-0, 6-3; EC’s Graham defeated SS’s Johnson, 6-2, 7-5; and EC’s Courtney Gill (Leake Academy) defeated SS’s CarolAnn Menefee, 6-3, 6-0.

The East Central men’s and women’s teams will travel to Goodman to play Holmes at 2:30 p.m. tomorrow, and then to Fulton to face Itawamba at 1 p.m. on Friday.