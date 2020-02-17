Home » Local » ECCC Women’s Tennis Ranked #20 and Travel to Holmes Tomorrow

ECCC Women’s Tennis Ranked #20 and Travel to Holmes Tomorrow

Posted on

 

The East Central Community College women’s tennis team stepped out of the conference to host Snead State Saturday, and defeated the visitors from Boaz, Ala., 8-1.

The match was played at the ECCC Tennis Complex on the campus in Decatur.

With the win, the No. 20 ranked Lady Warriors improve to 3-2 on the season. The Snead State Lady Parsons are 0-6.

“It was a team win with solid play throughout the lineup,” commented ECCC Head Tennis Coach Jay Pacelli.

Women’s Doubles Results:

SS’s Gracie White and Addison Faucett defeated EC’s Natalia Beltran (Bogota, Colombia) and Alejandra Vargas (Bogota, Colombia), 2-1 (retired); EC’s Josie Hurst (Newton County) and Ali Grace Walker (Newton County) defeated SS’s Anna Harmening and Carleigh Johnson, 8-1; and EC’s Kayla Baucum (Newton County) and Marla Graham (Newton County Academy) defeated SS’s Riley Price and Celine Hosken, 8-1.

Women’s Singles Results:

EC’s Beltran defeated SS’s White, 6-1, 6-4; EC’s Walker defeated SS’s Faucett, 6-2, 6-2; EC’s Hurst defeated SS’s Harmening, 6-4, 6-2; EC’s Baucum defeated SS’s Price, 6-0, 6-3; EC’s Graham defeated SS’s Johnson, 6-2, 7-5; and EC’s Courtney Gill (Leake Academy) defeated SS’s CarolAnn Menefee, 6-3, 6-0.

The East Central men’s and women’s teams will travel to Goodman to play Holmes at 2:30 p.m. tomorrow, and then to Fulton to face Itawamba at 1 p.m. on Friday.

Submit a Comment