ECCC’s Phi Beta Lambda Chapter to Offer Free Public Financial Reality Fairs

East Central Community College’s Theta Chi Chapter of Phi Beta Lambda, along with the Office of Student Services, is hosting several Financial Reality Fairs in the college’s district that are free and open to ECCC students and to the public.

The Financial Reality Fairs currently scheduled include:

Monday, Sept. 30, 6:30 p.m., Room 112 of Cross Hall on the Decatur campus

Thursday, Oct. 3, 3:30 pm., Carthage-Leake County Library

Thursday, Oct. 3, 6 p.m., Walnut Grove Public Library

Tuesday, Oct. 8, 6 p.m., Union Public Library

Tuesday, Oct. 29, 5:30 p.m., Philadelphia-Neshoba County Public Library

Participants will receive tips on how to budget and how to increase their credit score, and information on borrowing basics and financial planning. Knowledge gained will assist participants in having the skills and confidence to manage their finances. A reality check will be given for each subject area. Banks, credit unions, insurance agents, financial planners, and certified public accountants will be available to answer questions. Free resources and door prizes will be provided.

Phi Beta Lambda is a national business education association for students interested in careers in business and business-related fields. It is the largest career student organization in the world.

For more information, contact PBL sponsor and ECCC business technology instructor Christy Ferguson at [email protected] or 601-635-6292.