Eleven vie for the Choctaw Indian Princess Title

The 70th Annual Choctaw Indian Fair is set to open with the Choctaw Indian Princess Pageant on Wednesday, July 10 at 7:00 p.m. at the Main Stage. Eleven beautiful young Chahta Ohoyos (Choctaw women) vie for the honor of becoming the 65th Choctaw Indian Princess. The pageant is scheduled to begin after the Opening Ceremonies hosted by the Tribal Chief at 6:00 p.m.

The contestants have been attending pageant practices throughout the month of June. The annual banquet sponsored by the Community Development Partnership is set for Monday, July 8. In addition to crowning our new princess during pageant night, other awards will be handed out including Miss Congeniality, Miss Photogenic, Media Competition Award, as well as First and Second Alternate.

The eleven lovely contestants are:

Hallie Dlynn Billie is the 18-year-old daughter of Glen and Jo Billie of the Pearl River community. She plans to attend East Central Community College this fall. Hallie is sponsored by the Choctaw Health Center Employees Association.

Leona Monique Billy is the 16-year-old daughter of Eric and Victoria Billy. She is from the Conehatta community. This fall, Leona will be a senior at Newton County High School. She is sponsored by the Conehatta Development Club.

Memorie RayAnn Henry is the 17-year-old daughter of Meritza Henry and is from the Pearl River community. This fall, she will be a senior at Neshoba Central High School. She is sponsored by the Non-Gaming Properties of Pearl River Resort.

Candace Sharece Jefferson is the 19-year-old daughter of Amon Lewis and Deborah Bell. She is a member of the Standing Pine community. She currently attends East Mississippi Community College, where she will be a sophomore this fall. Candace is sponsored by the Gaming Properties of Pearl River Resort.

Elisah Monique Jimmie is the 19-year-old daughter of Karla Keats and Elijah Jimmie. A member of the Pearl River community, Elisah will be a sophomore this fall at East Central Community College. She is sponsored by the Pearl River Community Development Club.

Kaylee Jordan Routh is the 20-year-old daughter of Edward & Tina Routh of the Pearl River community. This fall, she will be a junior at the University of Southern Mississippi. Kaylee is sponsored by IKBI, Inc.

India Sky-Lyn Samuel is the soon-to-be 19-year-old (July 8) daughter of Shaundareka Thomas and Mark Samuel. She is from the Bogue Chitto community. This fall, India will be a sophomore at East Central Community College. She is sponsored by the Bogue Chitto Development Club.

Kristina Michelle Taylor is the 17-year-old daughter of Sharon and Joe Taylor. She is from the Tucker community. This fall, she will be a senior at Choctaw Central High School. Kristina is sponsored by the Tucker Development Club.

Kristeena Jay Thomas is the 19-year-old daughter of Shane and Vita Johnson of the Bogue Homa community. She plans to attend Jones County Junior College where she will be a sophomore this fall. Kristeena is sponsored by Veterans Affairs.

Taezialin Tanese Tubby is the 17-year-old daughter of April Willis and Tatum Tubby. She is from the Red Water community. This fall, she will be a senior at Leake Central High School. Taezialin is sponsored by the Red Water Development Club.

Tara Dawn Willis is the 18-year-old daughter of Vannessa Cotton and Lester Willis. She is from the Bogue Chitto community. Tara plans on attending Belhaven University this fall. She is sponsored by the Department of Schools.

One of these eleven beautiful ladies will be crowned by the 2018-2019 Choctaw Indian Princess Sydni Jade Tangle. Throughout her year-long reign, the newly crowned Choctaw Indian Princess will serve as a goodwill ambassador of the Tribe.

To learn more about the 70th Choctaw Indian Fair, visit www.choctawindianfair.com, like us on Facebook at Choctaw Indian Fair, follow us on Twitter @ChoctawIndianFair or call the fair hotline at 601-650-7450.