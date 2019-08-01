Eli Young Band Headlines Thursday’s NCF Entertainment

The Neshoba County Fair features The Eli Young Band Thursday at the Grandstand at 8 pm.

The Eli Young Band got their biggest break in 2011, when ‘Life at Best’ took off on the strength of “Crazy Girl,” their first No. 1 hit. They followed up with another No. 1 single, “Even if It Breaks Your Heart,” which was nominated for ACM and Grammy awards. They followed up that breakthrough with “Drunk Last Night,” another No. 1 from their 2013 album, ‘10,000 Towns,’ which also spawned the hit single, “Dust.” Most recently, EYB released a new EP titled ‘Turn It On,’ featuring the title track as its first single.

The Neshoba County Fair has the state’s only sanctioned horse races, petting zoos, arts and crafts, political speakers, and more. Tickets are $50 for a season pass or $20 for a day pass. Children nine and under get in free of charge.