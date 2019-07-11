Elisah Monique Jimmie crowned 65th Choctaw Indian Princess

Newly Elected Tribal Chief Cyrus Ben opened the 70th Annual Choctaw Fair Wednesday. Eleven young ladies were hoping to be crowned the new Choctaw Indian Princess, Sydni Tangle passed her crown to the 65th Choctaw Indian Princess Elisah Monique Jimmie.

Elisah Monique Jimmie is the 19-year-old daughter of Karla Keats and Elijah Jimmie. A member of the Pearl River community, Elisah will be a sophomore this fall at East Central Community College. She is sponsored by the Pearl River Community Development Club.

Throughout her year-long reign, the new Princess will serve as a goodwill ambassador of the Tribe.

Other awards:

1st Runner Up/Most Photogenic/Media Relations: Kaylee Jordan Routh

2nd Runner Up: Hallie Dlynn Billie

Miss Congeniality: Tara Dawn Willis

Choctaw Indian Fair has three more days of packed entertainment, including the Iron Warrior Challenge, RezRun, World Series of Stickball, and Choctaw cultural dancing.

The fair started Wednesday and runs through Saturday. Gates open at 11 a.m. each day and wraps up when the World Series Stickball games end at night.