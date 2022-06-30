Elvis Movie Boosting Visitors at Tupelo Birthplace

The new Elvis movie is getting a thumbs up from the folks at the Presley birthplace in Tupelo. Executive director Roy Turner says he makes it a point to ask visitors whether they’ve seen the movie and what they think about it. Turner says, without exception, they’ve given it high marks. And he says Elvis fans aren’t usually quick to praise anyone portraying The King. He says the movie has already boosted the number of visitors at the birthplace and he expects the trend to continue as the 45th anniversary of Elvis’ death approaches in August.

Turner says he was impressed with the historical accuracy of the film, at least in the scenes involving Presley’s early days in Tupelo. At the beginning of the movie, young Elvis visits a black church revival and gets caught up in the music. Turner says one of Presley’s childhood friends told him it really happened.