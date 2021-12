Embezzlement, Multiple DUIs and Assaults in Attala & Leake

ROBERT E ANDERSON, 28, of Meridian, Simple Assault – Causing Bodily Injury, KPD. Bond $1,100.

GRANT S BEN, 40, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd, MHP. Bond $1,500.

JOSHUA A BRUNT, 30, of Kosciusko, Malicious Mischief, KPD. Bond $900.

DUSTY G CAIN, 39, of Philadelphia, Felony Embezzlement, Felony Hold for Drug Court, LCSO. Bond $2,000, N/A.

PATRICIA G CAIN, 36, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, LCSO. Bond $1,000, N/A.

NIEVES P COMBY, 32, of Walnut Grove, DUI – 1st, No License, CPD. Bond $1,331, $418.

FRANK GOULD, 39, of Tchula, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, ACSO. Bond $5,000.

JEREMY HARRIS, 28, of Madison, Disorderly Conduct – With Willful and Wanton Disregard for the Life or Safety of Another, LCSO. Bond $500, $500.

RODNEY L JOHNSON, 30, of Jackson, DUI – 1st, LCSO. Bond $1,000.