1:47am – Leake County Deputies responded to an alarm going off at a residence on Mars Hill Road.

2:52am – Leake County Deputies were called to a home on Old Salem Road for a disturbance.

7:29am – Carthage Police responded to a home on Northwood Circle after reports of a robbery.

11:18am – Leake County Deputies were called to Pleasant Grove Road near Evans Circle after calls of horses wandering around in the road.