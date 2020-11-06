Emily White Is Having A CD Release After Party, And You Are Invited !

Emily White is having a CD Release party and you are invited. Emily said in a statement “I want to invite the general public to come out and celebrate at the after-party for my CD Release! Merchandise will be available and we’ll have special guests such as local musical legends like Steve Wilkerson, John Fera & more to help kick off the entertainment.” The event is this Saturday, November 7th, 7pm at The Brickhaus Brewtique in Meridian. For additional information about Emily White see – https://emilywhitemusic.com/

The Brickhaus Brewtique, Meridian, Ms