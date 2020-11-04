Emily White to Co-Host With Brian B-MO Montgomery Today

Music Artist Emily White will join Brian B-MO Montgomery to co-host the morning show this morning at 7am. And she is one busy lady. In addition to co-hosting duties, she will sing “She’s Got You” and “Hello Darlin” while she is in studio. Then Emily and Scott McQuaig will open for Todd Tilghman live tomorrow in Meridian. They join the season 18 winner of The Voice in concert at the Temple Theater in Meridian on tomorrow, November 5th. Tickets are available at the Temple lobby or call 601-693-5353. Oh, and her open CD release party is on Saturday. For more information www.emilywhitemusic.com