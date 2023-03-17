EMS assistance, Suspicious Vehicles and Disturbances in Leake.

Thursday 3/16/23
2:56 a.m. – Carthage Police were asked to check a suspicious vehicle on Redwater Road.
3:01 a.m. – Carthage Police were sent to a residence on Williams Street for a report of a burglary.
8:12 a.m. – Carthage Police found a vehicle in the ditch on Van Buren Street.
8:58 a.m. – Leake Deputies were asked to assist EMS with a call in Risher Road.
10:27 a.m. – Carthage Police received a call about items scattered in the street that had fallen from a vehicle on Hy 35.
12:08 p.m. – Edinburg Fire was dispatched to a woods fire on Martin Road but was recalled after it was discovered it was a controlled burn.
6:29 p.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a disturbance at a residence on Crain Road.
8:49 p.m. – Leake Deputies were asked to assist EMS with a call on Wiggins Loop Road.
9:28 p.m. – Leake Deputies responded to an unknown trouble call at a residence on Hy 16.
10:54 p.m. – Leake Deputies were asked to check a suspicious vehicle parked on Jolly Road.