Enrollment Up at Ole Miss, Down at Other Universities

Ole Miss is the only state university in Mississippi seeing an increase in enrollment this fall. The College Board says the Oxford campus has had a five per cent jump in the number of students with a similar increase at the Medical Center in Jackson. All other schools are down compared to last fall with a drop of about two per cent at Mississippi State, two and a half per cent at Jackson State, about four and a half per cent at Southern Miss and Alcorn State, about five and a half per cent at MUW, more than six per cent at Delta State and nine per cent at Mississippi Valley. Overall, there are 755 fewer students enrolled, a system-wide decrease of one per cent.