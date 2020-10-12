EPA Presents $200,000 to Tribal Environmental Protection Program

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) presented a check to Tribal Chief Cyrus Ben on behalf of the Tribe’s Environmental Protection program. The Tribe is receiving a $200,000 Trash-Free Waters Grant that will benfit the cleaning efforts of Kentawka Canal. This grant will purchase a bandalong litter trap, which is designed to float on waterways to capture and retain litter and/or debris before flowing further downstream. Retaining clean and litter-free waterways is a top priority for not only EPA, but MBCI as well.
In attendance were: Tribal Chief Cyrus Ben, 2019-2021 Choctaw Indian Princess Elisah Jimmie, EPA Chief of Staff Mandy Gunasekara, Director of EPA-American Indian Office Scott Mason, EPA Region IV Regional Administrator Mary Walker, EPA Region IV Tribal Relations Coordinator Katie Pugh, MBCI EPA Director Jerry Cain, Choctaw Public Works Director Reggie Shumaker.