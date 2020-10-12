EPA Presents $200,000 to Tribal Environmental Protection Program

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) presented a check to Tribal Chief Cyrus Ben on behalf of the Tribe’s Environmental Protection program. The Tribe is receiving a $200,000 Trash-Free Waters Grant that will benfit the cleaning efforts of Kentawka Canal. This grant will purchase a bandalong litter trap, which is designed to float on waterways to capture and retain litter and/or debris before flowing further downstream. Retaining clean and litter-free waterways is a top priority for not only EPA, but MBCI as well.