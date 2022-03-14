Equipment Stolen From Work Site and more

12:27 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Horn Road when they received calls reporting a domestic disturbance in progress there.

12:51 a.m. – Carthage Police were called to a residence on Hayes Street when they received calls reporting trespassing.

8:22 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call reporting equipment stolen from a work site on Cherry Lane near Old Camden Road.

11:56 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were called to a residence on Blue Bird Lane regarding a disturbance.

2:05 p.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to reports of a disturbance in progress at a residence on Highway 16 East in Edinburg.