Eric Matthews Returns for the Boswell Media Reunion and Anniversary! (Audio)

B-MO in the MO’rning – Boswell Media is celebrating two huge achievements this month and the party began a little early on B-MO in the MO’rning.

First, this month marks the 75th anniversary of our sister station WKOZ, and this month also marks the 60th anniversary of Boswell Media. As we’ve mentioned all week long, the atmosphere has been electric as people are coming from all over the United States to be a part of the celebration and one of those being a former Kicks 98 an Kicks 96 radio personality.

Eric Matthews began his career in 2001 when he applied for a board operator position he heard advertised, which lead him to covering local high school sports and eventually into on air shifts and the morning show host position on both Kicks 98 and Kicks 96.

Eric and Brian discussed how they got in the business, artist stories and more, including what Eric is doing now.

