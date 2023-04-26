HomeLeakeEscaped Inmate Found in Leake County – Gunfire Exchanged

Escaped Inmate Found in Leake County – Gunfire Exchanged

**UPDATED 9:45 a.m.** Per Leake County Sheriff’s Office, this situation has been resolved.

The deputy who was shot is in stable condition.

The escaped inmate, Dylan Arrington, was discovered in a residence on Conway Road this morning– Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

Upon being discovered, Arrington shot a Leake County Deputy in the leg. The deputy was driven to the hospital in Carthage and was later airlifted to a hospital in Jackson.

We will update you here with more information as it becomes available.

  1. John Overstreet
    John Overstreet
    April 26, 2023 at 10:04 am

    I sure hope this guy gets what’s coming to hi.. I pray and hope he gets caught for shooting the Deputy. Hope the deputy is OK and will recover and go home soon to rest. That’s sad to hear too. God Bless.

