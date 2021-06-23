Update – Escaped! Police Asking For Your Help

Have you seen him? The Philadelphia Police Dept has released the following information and is asking for your help. “The male suspect who committed Grand Larceny at Griffis Motors on the date of 6-21-21 has been charged! While being transported to the Winston County Jail, Demarquese Gibson from Greneda, Ms, upon arrival at the jail, escaped. The suspect is still at large and if seen please contact your local authorities!”

***** Winston Sheriff’s Deputy Scott Kohrs says Mr. Gibson has gotten rid of his hoodie and is now wearing a white t-shirt. A person matching the description was last seen around 7am near Winston Academy. twitter)